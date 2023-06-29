Bailey Wright has left Sunderland by mutual consent to pursue an opportunity overseas.

The 30-year-old centre-back had a year left on his Black Cats contract, following last season’s loan spell at Rotherham, but had fallen further down the pecking order following the signings of Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright played a key part in Sunderland’s promotion from League One and made a total of 107 appearances for Sunderland during a three-and-a-half-year spell at the club.

Reacting to his departure on Sunderland’s website, Wright said: “I’ve loved my time at Sunderland and I’ve had some incredible experiences with some great people.

“I look back on what has been an incredible journey – the highs of Wembley wins to the lows that came before – and I wouldn’t change a thing about my experience.

“You want to try and leave an impression and ensure the club is in a better place than when you found it, and I feel like I’ve been part of a group that has done that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to say thank you to the fans for the support I’ve had since day one. It’s a special club that’s moving in the right direction and my family have loved living here and being a part of that.

“I hope you enjoy the years ahead and that there are many more successes to come.”

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “I can’t speak highly enough of Bailey. His contribution and conduct throughout my time at SAFC has been exemplary and he is a top professional.

“Players and staff alike will miss Bailey’s presence within the Academy of Light and I know just how highly regarded he is amongst our fan base, which further highlights the impact he has made on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an exciting opportunity for him to continue his career overseas and after all that he has given Sunderland throughout the past three years, we didn’t want to stand in his way.