After conceding five set-piece goals in their last four matches during the 2022/23 campaign, Sunderland have moved quickly to address their centre-back options.

The arrivals of 6 ft 2 Nectarios Triantis and 6 ft 3 Jenson Seelt will add some much-needed height to the Black Cats’ backline, with Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Aji Alese also set to return from injury setbacks.

Yet Sunderland’s centre-back search hasn’t just revolved around physicality and aerial presence, with the club targeting younger players who are comfortable in possession and who can progress their careers on Wearside.

Like Triantis, Seelt appears to meet the Black Cats’ requirements but does arrive as a player who is unproven in England and will have to adapt.

The 20-year-old made 33 appearances playing for PSV’s second team in the Dutch second tier last season so does have experience playing senior football.

In terms of his defensive skills, Seelt was ranked fifth in the Eerste Divisie when it came to shots blocked and won 70.4% of his defensive duels (according to Wyscout), highlighting his strength and ability to out-muscle opponents.

He was also ranked 10th in the division for number of interceptions made, averaging 6.35 per 90 minutes, and won 59.5% of his aerial duels.

As a right-footed centre-half who has played as a right-sided centre-back, the majority of Seelt’s forward passes were played down the right channel, while he is also capable of switching play with a crossfield pass.

Last season Seelt attempted an average of 21.16 forward passes per 90 minutes, with a 74.7% success rate, while his overall pass accuracy was 87.7%, showing his calmness in possession.

The defender won’t receive as much time on the ball in the Championship, coming up against more physical opponents, yet Sunderland believe he has the attributes to be a success in England.

With the likes of Ballard, Batth, Luke O’Nien and Alese also competing for centre-back positions, Seelt may not be a regular starter during the early stages of his Sunderland career.