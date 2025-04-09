Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland host Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon

Swansea City caretaker boss Alan Sheehan has provided an early team news update ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Sunderland this weekend.

The Welsh side are in action against relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening, and will be hoping to open up a nine-point gap between themselves and the bottom three with a win over the Pilgrims. Sheehan will then take his side to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, with Sunderland having played out a 0-0 stalemate against Norwich City on Tuesday. That result was enough to ensure that the Black Cats will definitely feature in this season’s play-offs - although it remains to be seen who they will face in their bid for promotion.

What has Swansea City boss Alan Sheehan said about team news ahead of Sunderland clash?

Speaking in a press conference prior to Swansea’s midweek meeting with Plymouth, Sheehan confirmed that Filip Lissah and Kristian Pedersen are both stepping up their recoveries from recent injuries, but gave no indication that either would be available for Saturday’s trip to Wearside.

He said: “The game at the weekend [against Derby County] was one of the lowest ball-in-play times we’ve faced this season, so the distances covered were down but obviously the physical nature of the game means it’s challenging in a different way. “Everybody has come through it fine, we have also had Filip Lissah back in training. Kristian Pedersen is back on the grass but not with the group yet. Josh Ginnelly is getting minutes with the under-21s to try and get him up to speed.

“Otherwise we have got everyone else available. We are facing another side [Plymouth] fighting for their lives, needing point to stay in the division, so we have to combat that and find the most effective way to try and win the game.”

Reflecting on the need for his side keep picking up points in the latter stages of the campaign, Sheehan continued: "At this time of the season, with single figures left in games, people are fighting for their lives. Derby were, Plymouth are - we have to match that in every game.

"Yes I understand that sometimes you'd like to do it in style, but it's difficult right now against the teams we are coming up against. It is all about finding a way. I'd rather win ugly I suppose than lose pretty, if that makes sense. That's where we are at right now."

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s team news ahead of Swansea City clash?

Against Norwich City on Tuesday, Sunderland were notably without teenage midfielder Jobe Bellingham, but head coach Le Bris has insisted that the starlet’s absence was not anything to be particularly concerned about.

He said: "Jobe is okay. He has a minor ankle injury, nothing serious. It was a good opportunity to give him a rest. We'll need freshness for the end of the season so if it's possible to manage the squad with one game, one game and a half a week for them, it will be better.”

