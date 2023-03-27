Some pre international break jitters may have put an end to any play-off hopes but there’s still a lot of pride for Sunderland to play for in the Championship.

Four defeats in the six Championship fixtures before the international break may have dented any late hopes for a Sunderland play-off push but there is still plenty to play for in the second tier.

Tony Mowbray's men will be looking to see just how far up the top half of the Championship they can finish to leave a marker ahead of the next campaign and some tasty fixtures against West Brom and Norwich will give the side a chance to gain some big scalps against sides around them.

Before that is a trip to champions-elect Burnley on Friday night in what will be a big test but a challenge the Black Cats should relish.

There will no doubt be movement in the current play-off places and there is always potential for some last-minute relegation drama as the Championship hurtles toward its conclusion.

Below we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions from FiveThirtyEight to see where Sunderland are believed to be finishing compared with the rest of the league.

1 . 24 - Wigan Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 43 (-29 GD) -Chances of being relegated: 83%

2 . 23 - Blackpool Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 44 (-22 GD) -Chances of being relegated: 75%

3 . 22 - Huddersfield Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 44 (-25 GD) -Chances of being relegated: 77%

4 . 21 - Rotherham Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 49 (-15 GD) -Chances of being relegated: 24%