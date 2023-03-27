Sunderland are gearing up for a return to Championship action when they make the trip to Burnley Friday night.
Ahead of the game, Sunderland have been hit with a new injury blow after Dan Ballard was forced off during Northern Ireland’s defeat to Finland on Monday night.
Ballard had started the game as assumes a crucial role in Michael O’Neill’s defence for the European Championship Qualifying campaign, but was forced off minutes into the second half with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.
We examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland in our gallery.
1. Daniel Ballard Dundee United 0-2 Sunderland AFC. Picture by Frank Reid
The centre-half spoke to Viaplay after the game and said that he didn’t believe the injury to be serious. However, he is at this stage very clearly a doubt for Sunderland’s trip to Championship leaders Burnley on Friday night.
“I’m not too sure yet, I just felt a little something go,” Ballard said. “I’m hoping for the best, I don’t think it’s anything too serious.
“I’ll probably get a scan in the next few days and hopefully I’ll be back playing very soon.” Photo: Frank Reid
2. Niall Huggins
Niall Huggins boosted his hopes of featuring in Sunderland's first-team before the end of the campaign by beginning his comeback from injury against Leeds United's U21s on Sunday, though Tony Mowbray has already stressed that he won't take any risks with the full back.
Mowbray is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old, both in terms of his attitude off-the-pitch and his dynamic style on it. So much so, he almost signed the youngster at
Blackburn Rovers before he moved to Wearside. Huggins made a major impact before stress fractures brought an early end to his campaign, having impressed off both flanks in the opening weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Alji Alese
Tony Mowbray is facing a number of major selection headaches ahead of this weekend's trip to Norwich City, with his defensive options hit by a season-ending injury to Aji Alese.
Alese came off at half-time last week after suffering a thigh problem, and tests have confirmed the worst this week. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Dennis Cirkin
Dennis Cirkin is hoping that he will be able to play a significant part in Sunderland's Championship run-in as he continues his recovery from concussion.
Cirkin was knocked out in the process of scoring a crucial equaliser away at Millwall in early February, and though he initially returned to action in line with the concussion protocols, he subsequently began to experience some symptoms and so has been absent since the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham.
Head coach Tony Mowbray said Cirkin had not felt right during that game, and the club have understandbly taken an ultra-cautious approach since then. Cirkin returned to London to see a specialist late last week and speaking to Frankie Francis and Danny Collins in the club's pre-match show on Saturday, he said that feels he is making progress in his recovery. Photo: Frank Reid