1 . Daniel Ballard Dundee United 0-2 Sunderland AFC. Picture by Frank Reid

Sunderland have been hit with a new injury blow after Dan Ballard was forced off during Northern Ireland’s defeat to Finland on Monday night. Ballard had started the game as assumes a crucial role in Michael O’Neill’s defence for the European Championship Qualifying campaign, but was forced off minutes into the second half with what appeared to be a hamstring problem. The centre-half spoke to Viaplay after the game and said that he didn’t believe the injury to be serious. However, he is at this stage very clearly a doubt for Sunderland’s trip to Championship leaders Burnley on Friday night. “I’m not too sure yet, I just felt a little something go,” Ballard said. “I’m hoping for the best, I don’t think it’s anything too serious. “I’ll probably get a scan in the next few days and hopefully I’ll be back playing very soon.” Photo: Frank Reid