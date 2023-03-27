Sunderland fans name transfer ins and outs they want Kristjaan Speakman to conclude

Everton loanee Ellis Simms was also recalled during the January window and was replaced by Leeds United man Joe Gelhardt, who also signed a loan deal with the club but has struggled to find form. However, with the summer window just around the corner, which ins and outs would fans like to see?

The Echo asked Sunderland fans on social media: Name five (or less) Sunderland players you would like to see the club sell this summer…

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Sunderland fans celebrate after their team score the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Sunderland at Bet365 Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

One name that kept cropping up was Leon Dajaku. The German arrived at Sunderland during last season but struggled to nail down a regular starting position at the club and was loaned out to St Gallen.

Sunderland fans also mentioned Carl Winchester. With the Northern Ireland international’s contract set to expire this summer, he is likely to leave after his loan move with Shrewsbury Town concludes. Other players named by fans were Jack Diamond (on loan at Lincoln City) Bailey Wright (on loan at Rotherham United) and Jay Matete (on loan at Plymouth Argyle).

We also asked: Name five Sunderland players you would like to see sign a new deal at the club this summer… with plenty of Sunderland fans naming Ross Stewart with shouts for Chris Rigg, Anthony Patterson, Patrick Roberts, Lynden Gooch and Luke O’Nien alongside Dan Ballard and Danny Batth.

In addition to contract decisions and outgoing transfers, Sunderland fans were also quick to list names that they would like the club to look at signing this summer. One was Amad Diallo, although that seems unlikely given the finances at play. Edouard Michut was also mentioned with that deal more likely.