News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
2 hours ago Busted reunion: 20th anniversary tour coming to North East
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary

Tony Mowbray explains the key role Corry Evans and Ross Stewart play behind the scenes at Sunderland

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland's experienced players are having a crucial role in the run-in even as they make their recovery from serious injury.

By Phil Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT- 1 min read

Mowbray is not expecting Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton or Aji Alese to play again this season but the former two in particular still have crucial roles as two of the established players in an otherwise very young squad.

Both are at the Academy of Light on a regular basis as they step up their recoveries and Mowbray says they will be key figures in the run-in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They're good around the dressing room and the building," Mowbray said. I've just had a bit of a laugh there with Ross, hobbling in his boot.

Most Popular
Read More
Eight exciting Sunderland talents set for more minutes and where they'll fit in ...

"They're in good form. It's important that they're here doing their rehab because they're important for our dressing room. You know we have a lot of young, inexperienced players and sometimes they need a gee-up after a defeat because results can affect belief and confidence, so they need some experienced players to be there for them to tell them what they're doing right and wrong rather than the old bloke who is always shouting at them and telling them what they need to be doing better. It's better coming from their peers in the dressing room and telling them they have to do this or that better or saying they were really good at this. It's good coming from the skipper or the main striker or the experienced players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's good that they're around."

Sunderland remain hopeful at this stage that most of their injured players will be back for pre-season, though Evans may be absent for longer.

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans
Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans
Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans
Tony MowbraySunderlandCorry EvansRoss StewartElliot Embleton