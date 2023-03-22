3 . NIALL HUGGINS

Huggins will in an all likelihood have a fairly limited involvement between now and the end of the season, as Sunderland are determined not to push him too quickly and suffer any further setbacks ahead of what is going to be a really important pre-season campaign for him. But he's now been training for a couple of weeks and has completed 45 minutes in the U21s, and if he's able to maintain that progress there's every chance of him being rewarded at least with a place in the squad and perhaps some minutes to end a challenging campaign on a high. Mowbray almost signed Huggins when he was at Blackburn and the fact that he can play comfortably on either flank gives him a big chance of being part of the squad next season - if he can stay fit. Photo: FRANK REID