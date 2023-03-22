Tony Mowbray confirmed after the draw to Luton Town that he would look to give more game time to the youngsters who by and large have been on the fringes of his starting XI this season.
That did come with one major caveat, which was that he wouldn't do so to the extent where it would potentially impact results. He knows the importance of maintaining a positivity around the club heading into next season, and that requires a certain level of experience and proven ability in his side: “I think the opportunity is potentially there now to blood some of these young players a bit.
"There has to be a balance because we still want to win. I have to try to get that balance right between some experience and quality that can win the game and giving game time to youngsters who we hope are going to become regulars.
But who could be in line for minutes along the way? We run you through...
1. JOE ANDERSON
Anderson's only competitive appearance since signing from Everton came in the latter stages of the draw with Millwall, after Dennis Cirkin suffered a concussion.
That in itself is no great surprise, as the club made clear that this was a long-term signing and that the 22-year-old has work to do in developing physically to be ready for Championship football. At the same time, Anderson made the switch to try and kick on from being an established U23s player and will want to be competing for regular starts next season. Competition in defensive areas is significant, particularly given Luke O'Nien's form, but Anderson is a player Mowbray and Sunderland will surely want to see in a Championship environment before the season. Photo: Jeremy Ng
2. PIERRE EKWAH
Ekwah played well against Luton Town in his late cameo, and is a player Sunderland will want to see more of as they weigh up some big decisions in terms of the make-up of their midfield group heading into next season. Mowbray says Ekwah has all the technical ability to to be a big success but needs to quicken up his game and use his physicality more as he transitions from youth football to the second tier. His cautious approach to integrating him has made sense in a pressurised environment, but before the season is out it would be a major surprise if he wasn't given at least a couple of starts to show how he's progressing. With Jay Matete returning from a loan at Plymouth Argyle at the end of the campaign and Edouard Michut's option-to-buy clause coming into play, there are some importance calls to make. Photo: Frank Reid
3. NIALL HUGGINS
Huggins will in an all likelihood have a fairly limited involvement between now and the end of the season, as Sunderland are determined not to push him too quickly and suffer any further setbacks ahead of what is going to be a really important pre-season campaign for him. But he's now been training for a couple of weeks and has completed 45 minutes in the U21s, and if he's able to maintain that progress there's every chance of him being rewarded at least with a place in the squad and perhaps some minutes to end a challenging campaign on a high. Mowbray almost signed Huggins when he was at Blackburn and the fact that he can play comfortably on either flank gives him a big chance of being part of the squad next season - if he can stay fit. Photo: FRANK REID
4. JEWISON BENNETTE
Bennette's relatively limited game time this season has been partly due to him adapting to a new league, country and language, and also quite simply because Jack Clarke has been so impressively consistent with his output this season.
Mowbray has signalled that Bennette will be one of those to get greater playing time before the season ends, though his involvement at Burnley could be impacted by the fact he will be involved with Costa Rica just days before that fixture. Sunderland finished the Luton game with Bennette playing through the middle in a 3-5-2, giving Mowbray another way of getting the youngster on the pitch moving forward. Photo: Frank Reid