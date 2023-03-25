A look at where Sunderland rank among the Championship’s dirtiest teams as the Black Cats prepare for a return to action next week.

Sunderland sit 11th in the Championship ahead of their return to action against runaway leaders Burnley on Friday night.

The Clarets are 16 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough and are on course for an immediate return to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

The Black Cats are seven points off the play-offs after a defeat to Sheffield United and draw with Luton Town dented their hopes of back-to-back promotions.

However, after their trip to Burnley, Sunderland’s next four games are against sides in the bottom half as they seek to put pressure on all of the sides above them.

With the majority of the season played - how do Sunderland rank in the Championship fair-play table? Take a look...

1 . West Brom Yellow card - 58. Red card - 1.

2 . Cardiff Yellow card - 64. Red card - 5.

3 . Hull Yellow card - 65. Red card - 2.

4 . Blackpool Yellow card - 66. Red card - 9.