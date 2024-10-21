There were memorable scenes in the away end at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Sunderland boosted their bid for a return to the Premier League with a narrow win at Hull City.

After a tight and nervy first hour of the game, the key moment arrived as a lightning quick break from the Black Cats ended with a driving run from Wilson Isidor as the on-loan Zenit St Petersburg forward kept his cool to rack up his third goal in his first seven appearances for Sunderland.

The win over the Tigers helped Regis Le Bris’ side move back to the top of the Championship table ahead meetings with the likes of Luton Town, Oxford United and Queens Park Rangers - but where are Sunderland predicted to finish when the season comes to a close in May. We take a look at the latest predicted table with the help of the CSDB.gg supercomputer. Take a look...