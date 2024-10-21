Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visit Shots! now

Régis Le Bris praised Chris Mepham after the Sunderland loanee produced another excellent display at Hull City on Sunday afternoon.

Mepham joined from Bournemouth on deadline day and has quickly established himself in the side as Dan Ballard recovers from an ankle injury, producing arguably his best performance yet as the Black Cats went back to the top of the table with a 1-0 win.

Le Bris said the 26-year-old was a 'gift' to him as head coach.

“It’s certainly not difficult to manage this type of player," Le Bris said.

"He plays for the team, he has very good experience and is very important in the dressing room and on the pitch, individually and with the others. It is like a gift for a coach and a team like us. His maturity is very helpful for us."

Le Bris was also full of praise for Wilson Isidor after his superb individual goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. Isidor now has three goals in four starts since moving into the centre forward role and the Sunderland head coach says there is still much more to come from the Frenchman.

“He took the goal very well," he said.

"The journey a player goes on can be very unpredictable, but when he signed, I knew he was versatile. I knew he could play as a left winger, a right winger or as a striker. I always knew playing as a striker was a possibility for him. He has that quality to eat the space. He can run, run and run. Then, at the end, he kept his concentration to deal with the goalkeeper and produce the finish. It was a brilliant goal.

“I’m pleased with how he has started. He has lots of qualities, and has shown he can play at this level. He also has many elements to develop, and when you have qualities and a willingness to improve, and you know you can improve many elements in your game, that is good for the future."

Isidor is beginning to look like an inspired piece of recruitment for the Black Cats after their well documented striker issues last season and Le Bris is hopeful that it will continue to work out for all parties.

“There is always competition for good players - maybe we had an advantage because I knew him before," he said.

"I was connected with his story and his environment. It’s still a question of confidence with a player, with a coach and with a club as well. Sunderland is a big club and, for him, it is a new step in his career. He wanted to go back into Europe, and Sunderland is very important for him, I think. The link between us maybe made the difference. It’s not always a question of money, it is a question of creating the right environment to learn. I think Wilson is like that. He wants to learn and improve, and give his best for the team. He felt that feeling during our conversations."