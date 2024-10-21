Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are back in Championship action at Luton Town on Wednesday night

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards fears he could be facing a defensive injury crisis ahead of Sunderland's visit to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

Luton go into the game on a high after a difficult start to the season after a thumping 3-0 win over local rivals Watford on Saturday. While that win will serve as a major confidence boost for his players, Edwards is facing an anxious wait to see which of his players will be available to face the Black Cats. The Hatters were already stretched at the back following injuries to Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell, Mads Andersen and Ruell Walters. The situation then became even more dire on Saturday with both Reece Burke and Tom Holmes forced off at the break. Luton ended the game with attacking wing back Alfie Doughty in the heart of defence.

"I’ll do it when we’ve won as I don’t want to do it when we’ve lost, but this is incredibly challenging at the moment. It has been since February and again we’ll deal with it on Wednesday.

“So I’m really proud of the lads, every one of them. Alfie when he went in at centre back was incredible, absolutely brilliant. The blocks, the intensity that he played at, he was a real credit, but they all were. Hashi’s not played a minute since pre-season when he was injured, he’s got to come into a massive game like that at half time. We’re plugging gaps and putting people in and today they really responded. I’m so, so proud of them and the whole club.

"I’m happy, it’s a relief. It’s been a stressful period and it still will be as what team will we pick on Wednesday? So I’m pretty drained right now. I’ve just gone in and collapsed on the sofa after I’ve spoken to the players for five, 10 minutes, so I’ll find out in a bit [who is fit]. I probably had that five minutes on the couch [to enjoy the win] and then I’ll start worrying about Wednesday.”

Sunderland have a number of injury concerns of their own, with Régis Le Bris not yet sure if Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda will be able to return to the squad at Kenilworth Road.