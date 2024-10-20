Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland produced a strong second-half performance to stay top of the Championship

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland’s win over Hull City showed his young team are learning from their experiences.

Wilson Isidor’s second-half goal proved the difference between the two teams, and at the time came against the run of play. But from there the Black Cats controlled the game impressively, ceding very few chances as they kept another clean sheet to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Sunderland lost their previous two away fixtures but Le Bris said they are showing their development.

"It's difficult to win away,” Le Bris said.

“In this game we had two different scenarios. In the first half we dominated the ball and the problem was to create in the final third, especially from the side and then to deal with their counter attacks. We didn't expect this, we thought it would be a different game. We tired but maybe we could cross earlier, improve some positions to deal with the break. We solved it at half time but then the scenario was different, they kept the ball as they liked to do. This what we were prepared for and we did well. Then the flow of the game was for them for six, seven minutes and they miss a big chance. Then we were prepared to use our counter because this is a strength for us, and Wilson made the difference.

"We spoke a lot about the way of managing the momentum of the game because we are still a young team and sometimes we want to always attack without taking into the account the way the game is developing. In this game we felt we wanted to keep the ball, face the pressure and we controlled the game better than we have done before away from home. I think the team is getting better from our experiences, some elements of our game are better than before."

Sunderland return to action at Luton Town on Wednesday night.