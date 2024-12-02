Sunderland's unbeaten home record compared to Championship rivals ahead of Stoke City and Bristol City clashes

By Mark Carruthers
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 20:00 BST

How does Sunderland’s home record compare to their rivals across the Championship?

There was disappointment for Sunderland as they slipped to a narrow defeat at Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United - but a golden opportunity to bounce back lies in wait for Regis Le Bris and his players.

The Bramall Lane loss left the Black Cats sat five points adrift of the Blades, who currently sit at the top of the second tier table. However, with two home games against sides sat in mid-table on the agenda for the next week, Le Bris will hope to reignite the push for promotion by building on what has been a solid record at the Stadium of Light.

As it stands, the Black Cats remain unbeaten on Wearside so far this season with five wins and three draws and they former Lorient boss will hope the Stadium of Light will continue to provide the foundations for what has already been an exciting season - but how does their record on home soil compare to their rivals across the second tier?

Points gained at home: 7

1. Hull City

Points gained at home: 7 | Getty Images

Points gained at home: 8

2. Queens Park Rangers

Points gained at home: 8 | Getty Images

Points gained at home: 9

3. Portsmouth

Points gained at home: 9 | Getty Images

Points gained at home: 11

4. Coventry City

Points gained at home: 11 | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

