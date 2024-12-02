There was disappointment for Sunderland as they slipped to a narrow defeat at Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United - but a golden opportunity to bounce back lies in wait for Regis Le Bris and his players.

The Bramall Lane loss left the Black Cats sat five points adrift of the Blades, who currently sit at the top of the second tier table. However, with two home games against sides sat in mid-table on the agenda for the next week, Le Bris will hope to reignite the push for promotion by building on what has been a solid record at the Stadium of Light.

As it stands, the Black Cats remain unbeaten on Wearside so far this season with five wins and three draws and they former Lorient boss will hope the Stadium of Light will continue to provide the foundations for what has already been an exciting season - but how does their record on home soil compare to their rivals across the second tier?

