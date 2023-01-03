The Black Cats are just a point outside the Championship play-off places after 26 matches, and the next few weeks could have a big impact on how the season unfolds.

Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their squad with new signings this month, yet there is a chance they could lose some key assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Ellis Simms has already been recalled from his loan spell on Wearside by parent club Everton, leaving Sunderland short of forward options.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Yet there is still a feeling within the club that their squad is in a good place and not in need of a significant overhaul.

Here’s what some of Sunderland’s key figures have said about the January window:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Mowbray

Following Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at Blackpool, head coach Tony Mowbray spoke about Simms’ departure and needing to find a replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Ellis' departure has accelerated some of the discussions that are being had,” said Mowbray. “I can't stand here and say that something is going to happen this week but discussions are ongoing.

"It might be another loan but there are also some other discussions around a young striker on a permanent basis. The club are working hard and it's good that the team are competing at the right end of the table - it gives us a chance to invest when the team are doing rather than scrambling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And once the injuries come back the competition is really strong. I don't stand here thinking we need four or five bodies, we just need to add quality and then if anyone goes out replace them."

Kristjaan Speakman

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of finances, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said Sunderland will have money to spend this month, yet there is a budget the club plan to work within.

"We have had a lot of activity in previous windows," Speakman was quoted as saying in the minutes of a recent supporter collective meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our objective now is to be more specific around first-team requirements, as we feel we have a number of players that can fulfil the duties required within the group. We have a plan in place for this winter and we have a plan in place for next summer, as well as a plan in place for the winter after.

"We will trade decisions in each of these windows depending on player availability and we have a transfer budget aligned to this for the next three seasons. There is a lot of clarity in place internally to make the club as efficient as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A player audit has been carried out with the coaching staff to assess our current players to the profiles we have in place across the positions required. These profiles are then compared across the league – for example, how does our player compare to what a player in that position is doing at a top-six positioned club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

Sunderland have a handful of players who have less than six months left on their contracts, including Danny Batth, Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and Carl Winchester – who remains on loan at Shrewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Stewart will also see his deal expire this summer, yet there is an option for Sunderland to extend the deal by a further year.

And after agreeing long-term contracts with several young players, it is a different situation to when owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus arrived at the club in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I came in we had a very peculiar situation where I think we had only about 12 players left [under contract] at the end of my first season,” Louis-Dreyfus said last month.

“It was therefore about bringing in a big number of players that summer and then we got promoted and so you have to go through a similar process because you’re stepping up a league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My big hope is that, unless we get promoted to the Premier League in the next months, we’ll be able to recruit less and focus on more specific profiles of exactly what we need, rather than needing to go out and find 12 players.

“We’ve got a really good core of players now in my opinion, and it’s about adding every window, whether it’s this January or next summer, trying to identify the areas where we make those specific improvements that we need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakman on Ross Stewart

Stewart’s situation has caused concern among Sunderland supporters, after the club hoped to agree a new long-term deal with the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakman has said talks are still ongoing and the club want to keep their best assets this month, even if there is interest from elsewhere.

“With our most high-profile players, we want to maintain and retain the players that are having a positive impact both on and off the pitch for Sunderland,” said Speakman in December. “Naturally Ross Stewart fits this profile, but Ross does have a significant period of time left on his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, it becomes a polarising discussion where it is either the Club don’t want to pay the money and fans start demanding that money is spent. This is a nonsensical start point and no business would operate under that model. Or the other end of the spectrum is a player is holding the club to ransom.”

Mowbray on potential outgoings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray has admitted there could be outgoings this month, though, especially if players aren’t playing regularly.

"If it's right for the football club and there's an enquiry about a player and the player is happy to do it, or the player pushes for a loan, then we will listen,” said Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad