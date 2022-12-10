Stewart has been linked with the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Swansea City and Middlesbrough after firing the Black Cats to promotion and remains the club’s joint-top goalscorer this season despite missing a significant portion of the campaign with injury.

The Scottish international forward has been out of action after picking up an injury in the warm-up to Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium back in September. Stewart, though, is thought to be in with a chance of making the bench when Sunderland play West Brom on Monday in the Championship.

The former Ross County man had netted five goals in seven games before suffering the muscle problem and scored 24 times in 46 appearances in League One last campaign as Sunderland were promoted via the play-offs.

“The fact that Sunderland hasn’t bought, developed and sold players in recent history has meant that this topic of player trading is sensitive. I completely understand this as supporters buy season cards and tickets to see these players,” Speakman said.

“Supporters need to understand that the player trading model is two-way. Fans always ask who is coming in, but don’t think about who we are letting go. We have some small successes with revenue brought in for Benji Kimpioka and Denver Hume.

“With our most high-profile players, we want to maintain and retain the players that are having a positive impact both on and off the pitch for Sunderland. Naturally Ross Stewart fits this profile, but Ross does have a significant period of time left on his contract.

“Unfortunately, it becomes a polarising discussion where it is either the Club don’t want to pay the money and fans start demanding that money is spent. This is a nonsensical start point and no business would operate under that model. Or the other end of the spectrum is a player is holding the Club to ransom.

“Neither of these are true with Ross. The Club wants to retain the player and the player wants to stay – and is naturally doing well at this time. Ross needs to make the best decision for his livelihood. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to stay and this is the basis of a typical negotiation which can sometimes take up to 18 months at a time.

