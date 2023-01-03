The 28-year-old wasn’t expected to play in the New Year’s Day fixture until the morning of the match but was named in the starting XI due to several injury setbacks.

“It wasn’t ideal,” said O’Nien after playing the full 90 minutes. “I was in bed all the day before for training so I missed that.

“I managed to catch up with the tactical side in the morning and just get out there and still play, still help the boys.

Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland at Blackpool. Picture by FRANK REID

“We are disappointed not to come away with the three points because I felt like we deserved that after the second half but back to bed for me now.”

Ross Stewart’s second-half header earned Sunderland a point after Shayne Lavery’s opener for Blackpool, yet the visitors created better chances to win the match.

Still, another point away from home means Tony Mowbray’s side have taken seven points from the last nine available over the festive period.

“I think it shows how far we’ve come especially when you get seven points from nine,” O’Nien added.

“We walk away and we should have had more, and we wanted more, and we feel like we deserved more.

“I think that’s credit to us because everybody connected with Sunderland has been working so hard and putting all the work in behind the scenes.

“We just have to make sure we keep getting better every game that goes by, learn, and even the games we win take away our good points and make them better.

“It’s an enjoyable place to be.”

Given that Sunderland are competing with the Championship’s play-off chasing pack after 25 games, it’s easy to forget they only won promotion in May.

O’Nien was one of several players in the squad who hadn’t previously played in the second tier, yet any doubts about stepping up to the next level have now been banished.

“I think at the start naturally you are uncertain a little bit, and I think anyone would be," he replied when asked about how expectations have changed. “Some people have played in this league and some people haven’t.

“I think you learn to grow into it and a lot of us have. I think with that growth and belief I’ve got no surprise where we are right now because I think collectively we work really, really hard and learn game by game.

“Maybe at the start of the season you have the element of this is a new league, and now that’s gone.

“I really believe and back where we are and think we’ve deserved to be where we are and we just have to keep pushing forward.”