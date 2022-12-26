Though Elliot Embleton is facing an extended lay-off following surgery on his ankle, Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard will both return in the new year at the latest from minor calf problems and competition for places will again be significant.

Trai Hume, Niall Huggins and Jay Matete have all at times dropped out of the 18 even though their performances when called upon have been solid enough.

Mowbray is mindful of the need to keep them motivated and also to ensure that they are getting the game time they need to continue they develop.

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete is one of a few promising youngsters struggling to get a regular place in the matchday squad

"It will depend on how they feel partly, I was a footballer and I was frustrated when I wasn't playing," Mowbray said.

"They want to play and so they should.

"If it's right for the football club and there's an enquiry about a player and the player is happy to do it, or the player pushes for a loan, then we will listen.

"What we won't do is jeopardise the team, if there's only one other player in their way and they want to go on loan, well if that other player gets injured we won't have anyone. So in that scenario we wouldn't let a player go, and that's just the harsh professionalism that's required in football.

"We hope that they all get moments and minutes and it's down to me to get it right, to rotate that bench so that everyone feels part of what we're trying to achieve. But I do understand that as every game goes by, if they're not involved it becomes more and more difficult for them to understand why it is that they're coming in every day and working really hard."