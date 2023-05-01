The Black Cats still have a chance of finishing in the play-offs with one game remaining of the regular league campaign, but will have to beat Preston and hope other results go their way.

Patrick Roberts scored what could be a crucial equaliser as Sunderland came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light.

When reflecting on the match during ITV’s highlights show, McAnuff said: “Listen, I think it’s a completely different story in terms of expectation around a football club.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

“They’ve only just got promoted, it’s such a young squad and they’ve had to deal without a real centre-forward at times, Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

“This goal here, Patrick Roberts, fantastic, 95th minute of the game to really keep them in it.

"I think that team spirit, with such a young group that they showed today will really have pleased Tony Mowbray. Another manager who for me is definitely in the conversation for manager of the season.”

Mowbray took charge of Sunderland at the end of August after Alex Neil left the club to join Stoke.

Yet despite their impressive performances under Mowbray, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported the Black Cats have lined up Italian coach Francesco Farioli to lead the team next season.

When asked about those reports ahead of the Watford fixture, Mowbray said he would love to stay at Sunderland and isn’t unnerved by recent claims.

“As you would expect, I got 50 people sending me the same article,” he replied.

"I'm not sure where it comes from. What I do know about professional clubs, and this could be highlighted by a Chelsea or a Tottenham at the moment, if clubs don't have succession plans, maybe they get ridiculed somewhere along the line.