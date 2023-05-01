The 26-year-old scored a stoppage-time equaliser as the Black Cats came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light, yet the result means Tony Mowbray’s side will need other teams to slip up to finish in the top six.

Still, Sunderland’s young side have taken 22 points from losing positions this campaign – the second highest in the Championship behind Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are an attacking side and probably have the majority of the ball most games,” Roberts told the Echo. “On the defensive side we’ve had some problems all year, it’s not been great, but we have done well to come through that.

“The attacking side, we’ve always had players who like to dribble, attack and shoot. It’s just about coming together and it’s difficult when you are 1-0 down, 2-0 down, backs against the wall with them defending in their six-yard box. You have to find ways to come through that

“To get a draw at the end of the day is frustrating but we pick up another point and we’ll see where it takes us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts joined Sunderland in the second half of last season, when there was huge pressure on the club to win promotion from League One.

In contrast, there has been more freedom for younger players to flourish on Wearside this term, with ambitions to go right to the top.

Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland against Watford.

“It’s a different league. I thought we have come into it with no fear,” replied Roberts when asked about the differences compared to last year. “Players still want to win and achieve the ultimate goal of getting back to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is probably why we have done so well this season, we have big characters in there like myself who want to get right to the top. That’s what I thought when I came to this club in the first place in League One and it is my thought now.

“We have a good, strong core in there and a lot of young kids who want to do well and show the world what they can do.”

Roberts was used to playing in front of big crowds before joining Sunderland, following spells at Manchester City and Celtic, and says the club’s big fanbase has helped the team this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what he thought was possible at the start of this campaign, he replied: “We thought anything was possible. I have played at clubs where the aim is to win league titles every year.

“To come here they obviously want to get back to the big time and that’s what they kind of brought me here to help do.

“It is a tough ask but it’s more than doable. You see the clubs who have done it over the years.

“You just have to have self belief and we have a big fanbase here who will back you every week. You can do magic with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we fall short, we fall short but will go again next year.”