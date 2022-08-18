News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's ticket allocation for Middlesbrough fixture revealed and when fans can purchase them

Sunderland have received 2,575 away tickets for next month’s trip to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:12 pm

The Black Cats will face the Teessiders on Monday, 5 September (8pm kick-off), after the match was rescheduled for live TV coverage.

Tickets will go on sale to season card holders with 60+ Black Cats Points from 10am on Friday, 19 August.

They will then be sold in the following stages:

Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Season card holders with 40+ BCP: 10am on Tuesday, 23 August

Season card holders with 20+ BCP: 10am on Thursday, 25 August

Season card holders: 10am on Tuesday, 30 August

General sale: 12pm on Wednesday, 31 August

Tickets are priced at £31 for adults, £23 for over-65s and £18 for under-18s.

Before Sunderland’s trip to Teesside, Alex Neil’s side will face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium, before two home games against Norwich and Rotherham.

The Black Cats have taken five points from their opening four league fixtures this season, two more than Boro who have recorded three draws and one defeat so far.

Chris Wilder’s side were held to a 2-2 at Stoke last time out.

