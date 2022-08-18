Sunderland's ticket allocation for Middlesbrough fixture revealed and when fans can purchase them
Sunderland have received 2,575 away tickets for next month’s trip to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
The Black Cats will face the Teessiders on Monday, 5 September (8pm kick-off), after the match was rescheduled for live TV coverage.
Tickets will go on sale to season card holders with 60+ Black Cats Points from 10am on Friday, 19 August.
They will then be sold in the following stages:
Season card holders with 40+ BCP: 10am on Tuesday, 23 August
Season card holders with 20+ BCP: 10am on Thursday, 25 August
Season card holders: 10am on Tuesday, 30 August
General sale: 12pm on Wednesday, 31 August
Tickets are priced at £31 for adults, £23 for over-65s and £18 for under-18s.
Before Sunderland’s trip to Teesside, Alex Neil’s side will face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium, before two home games against Norwich and Rotherham.
The Black Cats have taken five points from their opening four league fixtures this season, two more than Boro who have recorded three draws and one defeat so far.
Chris Wilder’s side were held to a 2-2 at Stoke last time out.