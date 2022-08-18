Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats will face the Teessiders on Monday, 5 September (8pm kick-off), after the match was rescheduled for live TV coverage.

Tickets will go on sale to season card holders with 60+ Black Cats Points from 10am on Friday, 19 August.

They will then be sold in the following stages:

Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season card holders with 40+ BCP: 10am on Tuesday, 23 August

Season card holders with 20+ BCP: 10am on Thursday, 25 August

Season card holders: 10am on Tuesday, 30 August

General sale: 12pm on Wednesday, 31 August

Tickets are priced at £31 for adults, £23 for over-65s and £18 for under-18s.

Before Sunderland’s trip to Teesside, Alex Neil’s side will face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium, before two home games against Norwich and Rotherham.

The Black Cats have taken five points from their opening four league fixtures this season, two more than Boro who have recorded three draws and one defeat so far.