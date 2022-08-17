Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings: who impressed for Alex Neil's side despite Sheffield United defeat
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield United – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats at Bramall Lane?
By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:39 pm
Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.
The Blades then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe.
Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.
Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the match:
