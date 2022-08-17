News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
Ross Stewart

Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings: who impressed for Alex Neil's side despite Sheffield United defeat

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield United – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats at Bramall Lane?

By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:39 pm

Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.

The Blades then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe.

Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the match:

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Made a string of excellent late saves to keep his side just about in the contest. Not a great deal he could do about either goal. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Lynden Gooch - 7

Was at the heart of his side’s best play even before he got on the scoresheet with a delightful chip. So nearly had a big early assist with a low cross for Stewart. Very good. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Luke O’Nien - 5

Made one outstanding block from Norwood but couldn’t challenge Ahmedhodzic for the opening goal. For the second time this season was fortunate to avoid a straight red for a wild challenge in the middle of the park. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Danny Batth - 6

Probably should have got rid rather than playing in Neil for the red card, but was solid again for the most part and dominant in the air. 6

Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Photo Sales
Phil SmithSunderlandSheffield UnitedAlex NeilBramall Lane
Next Page
Page 1 of 4