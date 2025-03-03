Where do Sunderland sit in the Championship fair play table?

The final stages of the Championship season are rapidly approaching and the stakes are high as Sunderland continue their push for the Premier League.

As it stands ahead of consecutive home games against Cardiff City and Preston North End, the Black Cats side are sat eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places and will hope to cut that gap over the next week by making the most of their Stadium of Light double. Although Regis Le Bris’ side are relying on slip ups from the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United, there are still high hopes the Black Cats can force their way into the automatic promotion picture between now and the end of the season.

No matter what happens over the coming months, it has already been a season where Sunderland have surpassed their pre-season expectations, there will be a desire to bring a dream end to the campaign by ending the club’s eight-year absence from the Premier League. The style of the Black Cats’ play has caught the eye during the season with the pace and intensity helping them pick up some notable wins that have ensured a play-off place should be the bare minimum they can expect come the end of the campaign.

However, Le Bris’ men have also shown they can go in where it hurts when they have faced up to physical battles across the second tier. There has come at a cost, with the Black Cats receiving three red cards and 72 yellow cards during the season - but where does that leave Sunderland in the Championship fair play table?

1st: Leeds United - 54 yellows, 0 reds 2nd: Coventry City - 55 yellows, 0 reds 3rd: Oxford United - 56 yellows, 0 reds 4th: Hull City - 56 yellows, 0 reds 5th: Middlesbrough - 52 yellows, 2 reds 6th: Swansea City - 52 yellows, 2 reds 7th: West Bromwich Albion - 59 yellows, 1 reds 8th: Sheffield Wednesday - 56 yellows, 2 reds 9th: Derby County - 65 yellows, 0 reds 10th: Burnley - 60 yellows, 2 reds 11th: Millwall - 64 yellows, 1 reds 12th: Bristol City - 56 yellows, 3 reds 13th: Queens Park Rangers - 66 yellows, 2 reds 14th: Norwich City - 68 yellows, 2 reds 15th: Plymouth Argyle - 59 yellows, 4 reds 16th: Cardiff City - 64 yellows, 3 reds 17th: Luton Town - 61 yellows, 5 reds 18th: Sheffield United - 73 yellows, 2 reds 19th: Stoke City - 82 yellows, 0 reds 20th: Blackburn Rovers - 71 yellows, 3 reds 21st: Sunderland - 72 yellows, 3 reds 22nd: Watford - 76 yellows, 2 reds 23rd: Portsmouth - 82 yellows, 1 reds 24th: Preston North End - 84 yellows, 4 reds