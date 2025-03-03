Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien reached a significant milestone on Friday night.

Sunderland non-executive director Leo Pearlman has delivered a glowing tribute to club stalwart Luke O’Nien after the centre-back made his 300th appearance for the Black Cats on Friday evening.

The 30-year-old reached the milestone during a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, having initially arrived on Wearside all the way back in 2018. The first of O’Nien’s 300 outings was hardly a positive experience either, with the player substituted at half-time.

But despite a slow start to life in the North East, Pearlman has insisted that the affable centre-back can now count himself among some of the truly great names of Sunderland’s past. Writing on LinkedIn, the co-CEO of Fulwell Entertainment said: “Friday night’s hard fought win over Sheffield Wednesday wasn't only memorable for getting us back to winning ways, more importantly it marked an increasingly rare landmark in football for a particular player’s Sunderland AFC career.

“For one Luke Terry O'Nien the game was his 300th appearance in the famous red ‘n’ white stripes of our beloved club, a feat not achieved since Mickey Gray. When one looks at those who've achieved this in the last 30 years; Bennett, Ball, Armstrong, Gray, you begin to realise just how monumental an achievement doing so really is, especially in the current era of football. Each of the names listed above are rightly recognised as club legends, players who gave their all for the cause for the majority of their careers, the latest to reach this milestone is well on his way to achieving similar status.

“Rarely do the most naturally gifted players remain for this length of time, although we'd all love, none of us expect Rigg, Neil, or Jobe to play 300 games for us, it's something else that leads to this kind of longevity. Young men who arrive in our city by the sea and fall in love, with the people, the club, the history, building a connection that makes them Mackems for life, regardless of how far from their spiritual home they may subsequently travel.

“For Luke it began with a truly disastrous debut against Charlton in 2018 and although there have been some lows along the way, the 299 games since will be remembered for some of the most iconic moments any player has had in a Sunderland shirt in recent years. He's made himself a fan favourite, loved by the management team and players through a combination of grit, determination, quality.

“While we all have our favourite O'Nien moment, mine will forever be Fratton Park away in the play-off second leg, but I could equally have picked the kiss, the piggyback, the celebrations of goals and even more exuberant celebration of tackles, best summed up by that one in the play-off final against Wycombe. To one of the nicest, most articulate men I've ever had the pleasure to see play for our club, to someone who always has time for the fans and still after 300 matches, plays the game like it's a privilege to do so, thank you.”

