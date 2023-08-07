How did the Stadium of Light attendance compare to Sunderland’s league rivals on the opening weekend of the Championship season?

There may well be some disappointment over Sunderland’s opening day defeat against Ipswich Town - but there can be no doubt the Stadium of Light faithful were fully behind Tony Mowbray’s side throughout a brave loss.

It seemed almost inevitable former Black Cats loan star Nathan Broadhead would find the target against his old club and that came to pass just before half-time as the Tractor Boys striker put his side in front. George Hirst doubled the visitors lead seven minutes into the second-half and things went from bad to worse for Sunderland when Trai Hume was shown a second yellow card with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Mowbray’s men put in a determined push to claim an unlikely point as Dan Neil got them back into the game with four minutes left on the clock. Despite 13 minutes of injury-time being signalled, the Black Cats could not find an equaliser and were left empty-handed from their opening game of the campaign.

The highlight of the day was the ferocious atmosphere created by the Wearside faithful on a challenging day for their side - but how did the Stadium of Light attendance compare to Sunderland’s Championship rivals?

Attendances across the Championship on the opening weekend of the season ranked.

Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town Attendance: 16,446

Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion Attendance: 16,741

Swansea City v Birmingham City Attendance: 18,051