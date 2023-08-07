News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s stunning opening day attendance compared to Sheff Wed, Leeds and Championship rivals - gallery

How did the Stadium of Light attendance compare to Sunderland’s league rivals on the opening weekend of the Championship season?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST

There may well be some disappointment over Sunderland’s opening day defeat against Ipswich Town - but there can be no doubt the Stadium of Light faithful were fully behind Tony Mowbray’s side throughout a brave loss.

It seemed almost inevitable former Black Cats loan star Nathan Broadhead would find the target against his old club and that came to pass just before half-time as the Tractor Boys striker put his side in front. George Hirst doubled the visitors lead seven minutes into the second-half and things went from bad to worse for Sunderland when Trai Hume was shown a second yellow card with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Mowbray’s men put in a determined push to claim an unlikely point as Dan Neil got them back into the game with four minutes left on the clock. Despite 13 minutes of injury-time being signalled, the Black Cats could not find an equaliser and were left empty-handed from their opening game of the campaign.

The highlight of the day was the ferocious atmosphere created by the Wearside faithful on a challenging day for their side - but how did the Stadium of Light attendance compare to Sunderland’s Championship rivals?

