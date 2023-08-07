FAMILIAR FRUSTRATION

The transfer window still has three weeks to run and so there is time yet for Sunderland to address the clear gaps still remaining in their squad.

Yet you could forgive anyone left frustrated at again watching Sunderland trying to take something from a game with no centre forward on the pitch. Mowbray had withdrawn Hemir around the hour mark, and has spoken regularly through pre-season about the challenge the young striker is facing in adjusting to the increased physical demands of playing up front in this team. It’s Mowbray’s job to protect him and guard against a possible injury, and yet it of course meant having to chase the game with no one who, as he would say, lives between the width of the goalposts.

Large parts of Sunderland’s performance were good here, particularly in the opening and closing stages of the game. They just didn’t have the presence to turn it into clear chances and shots on target. Hemir really has got talent, a good touch and a willingness to run - but it’s imperative he gets support.

BROADHEAD IMPRESSES ON STADIUM OF LIGHT RETURN

Sunderland thought they had signed Nathan Broadhead last summer, only for the striker to decide to sign a new contract at Everton and go out on loan again.

By the time he had decided a permanent move was the best course of action in January , the numbers involved had run well, well beyond those Sunderland had been comfortable with in the summer previous. His return by that point was therefore never seriously considered.

After a quiet start he showed his class on his return, a smart finish for the first and a gorgeous assist for George Hirst - another player to cost Ipswich a significant seven-figure fee.

Sunderland are far from the only club not finding it easy to land strikers because quite simply, the high-calibre ones cost a premium. The pressure is on for Sunderland to unearth another gem.

ALEX PRITCHARD TURNS THE CONTEST

Ipswich Town are an excellent side who have invested heavily over the last two years, and who the bookmakers think are a better bet for promotion than Sunderland themselves this season.

The point here being that the pace with which Sunderland played and the ease with which they moved the ball early on bodes well. Mowbray said after he had seen enough to think his team will be fine over the season, and that was most definitely fair.

And yet it’s also true that at 2-0, they were drifting badly in the game and the opening evening of the season was at risk of falling crushingly flat.

That it didn’t owed much to Alex Pritchard. He came on and took control of the ball, organised, and started to pick gaps in an Ipswich defence that had grown frustratingly comfortable. As he has done so often in his two years at the club, he made the team better and got the players around him on the ball in positions where they could do damage.

Pritchard is one of a few senior players who have been linked with an exit as they head into the last year of their contract, but this was more evidence that the squad would be poorer without him. Ambition and a push for continuous improvement is most definitely to be welcomed but the Championship is an unforgiving environment and you hope that Sunderland aren’t at risk of taking for granted some of the key players in their recent rise.

None of this, by the way, is to suggest that Joe Bellingham’s debut was anything less than hugely exciting. His athleticism for a 17-year-old is frightening and it’s clear that he has the technical quality to go with it, too.

A NEW TEMPLATE ESTABLISHED

Mowbray confirmed after the game that there were no new developments with Danny Batth, who was on the bench for this game amid Blackburn Rovers’ long-term interest.

In truth Mowbray had been trailing his decision to go with Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien for some time, and their selection for the Real Mallorca draw last weekend all but confirmed their partnership here. Batth was outstanding for Sunderland last season, and will absolutely have a role to play if he stays, but the idea seems to be that O’Nien can bring an added athleticism and quality on the ball that can help Sunderland be more aggressive and incisive on home turf.

It’s high-risk, high-reward and even in this game you could see that. At times Ipswich couldn’t contain Sunderland and yet on the break they found gaps to exploit, the second goal was so poor from a home perspective. Another key switch for the season ahead is that Sunderland want Dan Neil to push forward again, to break the box and try and produce those goals and assists that he was producing fairly regularly before Corry Evans’ ACL injury in January forced him deeper.

Here he scored, hit the post, nearly converted a close-range header and twice went close from long distance shots. Pierre Ekwah in a slightly more withdrawn role was superb in the first half, but one of many to dip a little after the break.

With both tweaks it’s too early to judge their impact but the idea is clear, to try and be more aggressive to turn around what was a disappointing home record last season.

ENCOURAGING SIGNS

Much to work on but plenty of perspective required, too.