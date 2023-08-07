78 fantastic photos of passionate Sunderland fans against Ipswich Town during Championship opener - gallery
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side dominated possession but fell behind on the stroke of half-time as former striker Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring.
George Hurst then added a second for the visitors shortly after the break, before Sunderland defender Trai Hume was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.
Dan Neil did pull a goal back for the hosts in the closing stages but it was too little too late. Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.