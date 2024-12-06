Two home games in the space of three days will give the Stadium of Light faithful an opportunity to throw their passionate backing behind Sunderland’s push for a return to the Premier League once again.

The Black Cats’ home has become something of a fortress so far this season and Regis Le Bris’ is yet to suffer a defeat in his first eight games in charge. Since he was named as permanent successor to former manager Michael Beale in the summer, the former Lorient boss has overseen five wins and three draws on Wearside as he side have established themselves in the push for promotion.

Le Bris and several of his players have credited the Stadium of Light crowd with helping them come through some significant challenges on home soil and they will hope to extend that unbeaten run when they host Stoke City on Saturday lunchtime before Bristol City come calling on Tuesday night.

But what is the Stadium of Light’s average attendance so far this season compared to other grounds across the Championship?