Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and subs to face Stoke City predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:56 BST

Sunderland are looking to get back to winning ways when Stoke City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday

It’s the start of another big week for Sunderland as they look to bring a swift end to their winless run, starting with the visit of Stoke City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

Here’s how we think Régis Le Bris will go, both in terms of his starting Xi and his bench...

Kept a clean sheet against Millwall last time out and little doubt he'll start in this game.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Kept a clean sheet against Millwall last time out and little doubt he'll start in this game. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Browne did well after coming back into the side at right back last week and Le Bris all but confirmed he'll stay there in his pre-match press conference. It gives the head coach a chance to further assess his suitability for the position, top up his match fitness and limit the risk of rushing Leo Hjelde back.

2. RB - Alan Browne

Browne did well after coming back into the side at right back last week and Le Bris all but confirmed he'll stay there in his pre-match press conference. It gives the head coach a chance to further assess his suitability for the position, top up his match fitness and limit the risk of rushing Leo Hjelde back. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Missed a penalty last week but kept a valuable clean sheet and continues to be a hugely dependable player.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Missed a penalty last week but kept a valuable clean sheet and continues to be a hugely dependable player. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Stoke City
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice