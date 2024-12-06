It’s the start of another big week for Sunderland as they look to bring a swift end to their winless run, starting with the visit of Stoke City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.
Here’s how we think Régis Le Bris will go, both in terms of his starting Xi and his bench...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Kept a clean sheet against Millwall last time out and little doubt he'll start in this game. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Alan Browne
Browne did well after coming back into the side at right back last week and Le Bris all but confirmed he'll stay there in his pre-match press conference. It gives the head coach a chance to further assess his suitability for the position, top up his match fitness and limit the risk of rushing Leo Hjelde back. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. CB - Chris Mepham
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
Missed a penalty last week but kept a valuable clean sheet and continues to be a hugely dependable player. | Frank Reid