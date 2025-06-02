The celebrations that followed Tommy Watson’s late winner will live long in the memory for over 37,000 Black Cats supporters that were at Wembley to witness a historic moment and those watching on from afar.

But the focus is now on the challenges that lie in wait as Regis Le Bris and his players look forward to facing the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Premier League champions Liverpool in the top flight once again next season. New additions are high on the agenda with the summer transfer window now open for business - but which current Black Cats stars could remain in Le Bris’ thinking after impressing throughout a season where Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League came to an end?