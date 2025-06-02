Sunderland's strongest starting XI according to stats experts as it stands ahead of summer transfers - gallery

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

How would Sunderland’s strongest XI look if it was based on ratings provided by stats experts?

Sunderland are now preparing for a long-awaited return to the Premier League after their dramatic Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United.

The celebrations that followed Tommy Watson’s late winner will live long in the memory for over 37,000 Black Cats supporters that were at Wembley to witness a historic moment and those watching on from afar.

But the focus is now on the challenges that lie in wait as Regis Le Bris and his players look forward to facing the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Premier League champions Liverpool in the top flight once again next season. New additions are high on the agenda with the summer transfer window now open for business - but which current Black Cats stars could remain in Le Bris’ thinking after impressing throughout a season where Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League came to an end?

We take a look at Sunderland’s strongest XI based on average ratings provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

Your next Sunderland read: 10 Premier League free agents Sunderland could sign this summer including 5 former England internationals

WhoScored average rating for 2024/25 season: 6.4

1. Anthony Patterson

WhoScored average rating for 2024/25 season: 6.4 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored average rating for 2024/25 season: 7.1

2. Trai Hume

WhoScored average rating for 2024/25 season: 7.1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored average rating for 2024/25 season: 6.8

3. Chris Mepham

WhoScored average rating for 2024/25 season: 6.8 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored average rating for 2024/25 season: 6.6

4. Luke O'Nien

WhoScored average rating for 2024/25 season: 6.6 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPremier LeagueChampionship
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice