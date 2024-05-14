Sunderland's rivals eye shock move for Chelsea legend as Sheffield United make 'ruthless' decision on promotion winner
A number of Championship clubs have reportedly made ‘discreet enquiries’ over the possibility of handing Chelsea legend Ashley Cole a first opportunity in management.
The former England left-back has gained significant coaching experience with the likes of Derby County, England Under-21s and Everton - and was part of the Birmingham City backroom staff as the Blues suffered relegation from the Championship earlier this month. There is believed to be a determination to retain the services of Cole as they look to challenge for an immediate return to the Championship - but The Mirror have reported several clubs are keen to talk to the former Arsenal academy product about taking over in the lead role in the dugout for the first time.
Despite suffering some challenging times throughout his coaching career, Cole has not been put off by what he has witnessed and opened up on a particularly challenging period working alongside Frank Lampard during his time at Everton.
Speaking last year after leaving Goodison Park, he said: “I learnt a lot that I probably can't mention to you, to be honest,' Cole said. 'But I think it's put me in good stead. It's certainly not put me off. It's certainly made me very aware of how tough the job is and how tough managers have it, in terms of the Premier League. Frank (Lampard) would have had a lot of challenges that us, as coaches, weren't aware of and stuff that was above us. How he has to manage up and manage the staff around him, of course it's going to be difficult. Maybe it was a transitional period for the club, (so) it was always going to be hard. It's a humungous club. We wanted to do better for the club, but was it just that we were there are the wrong time?'
Blades boss makes ruthless calls
Chris Wilder’s determination to ‘freshen up’ his Sheffield United squad in the aftermath of relegation has led to the Blades boss making some ‘ruthless’ decisions.
The Sheffield Star have reported two-time promotion winner Ollie Norwood will be the surprise name on a list of departures when the Blades confirm their retained and released lists. The 33-year-old has become a stalwart during a six-year stay at Bramall Lane but will leave the club after their relegation from the top tier was confirmed.
One player that looks to be staying within Wilder’s ranks is Ben Osborn after an option was triggered in his contract - although relegation has also confirmed striker Cameron Archer will return to Aston Villa.
