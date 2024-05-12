Another season is done and dusted for Sunderland, with the Black Cats preparing for a third-straight year in the English second tier. After reaching the play-offs in their first campaign back in the Championship, Sunderland were unable to challenge again in the most recent season with numerous changes of manager at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are seeking to appoint their next permanent manager after handing the reigns to Mike Dodds on an interim basis after sacking former Rangers and QPR boss Michael Beale. Sunderland have played just under 1,000 games in the second tier since their formation 145 years ago.