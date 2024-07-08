New Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris has already underlined his stance of the summer transfer market as the former Lorient head coach looks to kick off his Black Cats reign on a high.

There have already been several departures from the Stadium of Light over the last month after the likes of Bradley Dack, Corry Evans and Jack Diamond all left the club after their contracts came to an end. There has been one new arrivals so far after Sunderland completed the free transfer addition of Coventry City’s experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore - but it seems likely new arrivals will arrive by the time the new season gets underway next month.

Speaking to the media following his arrival on Wearside, Le Bris gave a hint of what he wants from any potential additions to his squad, saying: "We like good players – the players who are able to dribble, attack the box, score and give the last key passes. They are very important for the team. He is an important player – other players are very important for the team also. If we are able to keep the core of this team, I think it will be very helpful to enable us to perform quickly, with one, two or three players more. He is very important, as are all the players."