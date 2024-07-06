Sunderland endured a dismal end to the 2023/24 season – and fans are expecting huge improvements next term under new boss Régis Le Bris.
The Frenchman will be looking to bolster the Black Cats squad ahead of the team’s opening game of the season against Cardiff City - and in many people’s eyes it is paramount that he finds a striker to take some of the goalscoring burden away from last year’s top scorer Jack Clarke.
Sunderland will have money to spend this summer, but could also explore the free agent market – with some potential bargains to be found as players’ contracts expire.
With that in mind we take a look at nine striker options that Sunderland could look at this summer.
1. Divin Mubama (West Ham)
Sunderland have been credited with interest in the England U20 international, who looks set to leave the London Stadium when his contract expires this summer. The 19-year-old has made 18 senior appearances for the Hammers and has represented the club in Europe on occasion. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City)
It’s been confirmed that Campbell will leave Stoke this summer after eight years at the club. Has managed 36 goals in 126 league appearances over the course of his career with nine coming in the 2022/23 season. | Getty Images
3. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley)
Jay Rodriguez has helped Burnley win promotion on two occasions from the Championship. The one-time England forward has scored just twice in 20 Premier League games last season but has been clinical in the second-tier in the past. | Getty Images
4. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United)
The 20-year-old forward is a free agent. He made just one appearance for The Blades as they were relegated from the top-flight last term, but is tipped to have a good future after showing promise in a loan spell at Burton Albion in 2021/22. | Getty Images
