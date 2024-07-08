Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland and three of their Championship rivals have been linked with the left-back

Sunderland and three of their Championship rivals are reportedly battling to sign former Ajax defender Ar’jany Martha.

The 20-year-old became a free agent earlier this summer after turning down an offer to extend his deal with the Dutch giants this year and is now available for no transfer fee during the current window.

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Watford, Burnley and Queens Park Rangers have been linked with a deal to sign Martha, who can play at left-back or further up the pitch if required. The Black Cats have Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins in that department but the trio have struggled with various injuries.

The Dutch youth international played in nine top-flight games under Ajax boss John van't Schip last season, also playing twice in the Europa League. However, the player was infamously dropped for a European clash against Bodo/Glimt with his attitude called into question.

The Ajax boss said at the time: "You have to play well and perform well. He clearly didn't. And it's also about: how are you on the field? That wasn't good enough. We didn't feel that there was someone who was going for it. Ajax is a professional club and not a charity. You're not just taken along."