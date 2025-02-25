What are Sunderland’s latest odds to secure automatic promotion into the Premier League?

Sunderland watched on with intrigue on Monday night as Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United and Leeds United went head-to-head at Bramall Lane.

The Blades appeared to be well on their way to regaining their place at the top of the table after Tyrese Campbell put them in front on the quarter-hour mark. Their advantage remained in place until the final 20 minutes of the game when Leeds showed just why many people view them as certainties to secure promotion back into the Premier League after a two-year absence.

A header from former Barcelona and Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo got Daniel Farke’s men back on level-terms before a last-minute strike from Japan international Ao Tanaka turned the game firmly on its head. There was still time for one last blow from the visitors as an injury-time effort from Joel Piroe put the cap on a remarkable closing 15 minutes to a game that could prove pivotal in the race for the Premier League.

Sunderland’s hopes of claiming one of the two automatic promotion spots were hampered by an underwhelming display in Saturday’s home defeat against struggling Hull City as the Tigers became the first visiting side to collect three points from a trip to the Stadium of Light this season. That result left Regis Le Bris’ men sat eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places as they now prepare for a visit to play-off challengers Sheffield Wednesday on Friday. That game is followed by a quickfire double at the Stadium of Light as Cardiff City and Preston North End make the trip to Wearside in the space of just over 72 hours.

With the promotion run-in now heading towards a crucial stage, the race for the two automatic spots appears to be a four-horse race - and Sunderland’s recent defeats against Leeds and Hull have left them with little room for error between now and the end of the season. But what are the Black Cats latest odds to secure automatic promotion into the Premier League?

What are the latest Championship promotion odds?

3500/1 Plymouth Argyle 2000/1 Luton Town 1500/1 Oxford United, Derby County, Stoke City 1000/1 Portsmouth 750/1 Cardiff City, Hull City 350/1 Swansea City, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers 125/1 Sheffield Wednesday 100/1 Millwall 80/1 Watford 20/1 Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers 16/1 Bristol City, Middlesbrough 11/1 West Bromwich Albion 10/1 Coventry City 6/4 Sunderland 4/7 Burnley 4/11 Sheffield United 1/100 Leeds United