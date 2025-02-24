Sunderland’s promotion rivals are hoping to appoint a new boss this week

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers are edging closer to the appointment of a new head coach, with Valérien Ismaël emerging as the frontrunner.

Blackburn currently sit in the final play-off position in the Championship table but have been on the hunt for a new boss after John Eustace's decision to swap the promotion race at Ewood Park for a relegation battle at Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim boss David Lowe oversaw two consecutive wins in the immediate aftermath of Eustace's exit, but Rovers slipped to a 3-0 defeat against Swansea City at the weekend. They are now looking to make an appointment before a crucial game against Norwich City this weekend, and have entered the final stage of the interview process.

Former Barnsley, West Brom and Watford boss Ismaël is the current favourite with the bookmakers, and according to Alan Nixon is currently leading the race. David Wagner is said to be the other favourite for the position, with Rovers apparently targeting Championship experience for the closing stages of the play-off race.

Wagner has twice led Championship sides to the play-offs, including a win at Wembley with Huddersfield Town in 2017. Blackburn have an advantage of just one point over seventh-placed Coventry City, in what remains a wide-open race for the top six. Bristol City are two points back, Watford three, and Saturday’s opponents Norwich City four.

Interim Blackburn boss urges players to bounce back from Swansea City defeat

Interim boss Lowe said his team were disappointed with their display against Swansea City and eager to bounce back this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads feel they should have produced a better performance but we unfortunately didn’t do that. We missed a couple of chances early on and then they managed to score first.

“It’s always difficult in the Championship when you concede first, but I’ve told them that we have to see this as a learning curve. It’s a tough day and we don’t want to have days like this between now and the end of the season.

“We have to treat this game with respect, learn from it and go from strength to strength. It’s up to the lads to dust themselves down, pick themselves up and end this season really strongly to get a play-off place.

“Conceding two before half-time meant it was an uphill battle for us from that second goal," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll deal with the defeat and it’s a wake-up call for us because we have to be spot on in the Championship every week. If you’re not, you can easily get beat. We’ll get back going again on Monday and look to get a victory against Norwich on Saturday.”