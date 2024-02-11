News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's new predicted Championship finish after impressive Plymouth Argyle win

Is there where Sunderland will end up in the Championship table when the season comes to a close in May?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Feb 2024, 12:57 GMT

Sunderland's hopes of securing a Championship play-off place were handed a major boost on Saturday afternoon after Michael Beale's side came from a goal down to see off Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

The visitors took the lead six minutes before half-time as in-form striker Ryan Hardie produced a neat finish after breaking in behind the Black Cats defence. A well-worked free-kick routine allowed Pierre Ekwah to restore parity seven minutes into the second-half before fine finishes from Jack Clarke and Jude Bellingham ensured Sunderland claimed three points for the second consecutive home game.

Those six points, coupled with a battling draw at Middlesbrough last weekend, mean Beale's men now head into away days at Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City sat in the Championship play-off places. But what are their chances of ending the season in the top six and keeping alive their dreams of securing a return to the Premier League?

Odds to be relegated: 1/100

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Odds to be relegated: 1/100

Odds to be relegated: 4/11

2. 23rd — Sheffield Wednesday

Odds to be relegated: 4/11

Odds to be relegated: 6/5

3. 22nd — Queens Park Rangers

Odds to be relegated: 6/5

Odds to be relegated: 5/4

4. 21st — Huddersfield Town

Odds to be relegated: 5/4

