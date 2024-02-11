Sunderland's new predicted Championship finish after impressive Plymouth Argyle win

Sunderland's hopes of securing a Championship play-off place were handed a major boost on Saturday afternoon after Michael Beale's side came from a goal down to see off Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

The visitors took the lead six minutes before half-time as in-form striker Ryan Hardie produced a neat finish after breaking in behind the Black Cats defence. A well-worked free-kick routine allowed Pierre Ekwah to restore parity seven minutes into the second-half before fine finishes from Jack Clarke and Jude Bellingham ensured Sunderland claimed three points for the second consecutive home game.