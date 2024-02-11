Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobe Bellingham looks set for a quick return to the Sunderland starting XI after an impressive cameo against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Bellingham has started the vast majority of games this season since joining the club from Birmingham City, but dropped to the bench as Patrick Roberts made his first start since suffering a calf injury shortly before the new year. The midfielder scored with just about his first touch as the Black Cats ran out 3-1 winners.

Head coach Michael Beale explained afterwards that both his substitutions and starting XI were selected with the week's busy schedule in mind, leaving the 18-year-old firmly in contention to start on Wednesday night.

"We spoke about it on Thursday," Beale said.

"We spoke about this week, three really big games. We've got a lot of travelling to do, down to Huddersfield and back, then down to Birmingham. Pierre was pre-planned [substitution]. You can't plan it 100 per cent but it was pre-planned that the midfield would rotate a little bit this week.

"We'd play with one more up the pitch, certainly at home. Abdoullah [Ba] deserved to stay in the team and I think Paddy (Roberts) has shown what we've missed in moments with that dribbling ability. There's so many positives at the moment. Young Rigg coming on as well."