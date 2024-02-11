The Black Cats fell a goal behind in the first half when Argyle striker Ryan Hardie broke clear on the counter-attack and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a calm finish. Yet Sunderland responded after the interval, with Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham getting on the scoresheet.
Here,we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland came from behind to beat Plymouth 3-1 at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in the ground to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid
