Former Swansea City manager Michael Duff is thought to be the favourite to take over at Huddersfield Town.

Twon sacked former manager Darren Moore after just five months and 23 games in charge at the end of last month. Sunderland play Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Moore departed Sheffield Wednesday last summer after guiding The Owls to promotion from League One via the play-offs in exceptional circumstances during the 2022-23 season. The Terriers, however, are reportedly keen on Duff as Moore's replacement.

Moore took charge of Huddersfield Town after the departure of Neil Warnock in September. However, Moore left Town with the club winless in their past six in all competitions and 21st in the second tier and three points above the relegation zone.

"We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped," Terries' owner Kevin Nagle told the club website following Moore's sacking.

"I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we're quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon."

