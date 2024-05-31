Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crystal Palace are one of a number of clubs weighing up a summer move for Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham has significant interest from the Premier League but Sunderland are yet to field any formal bids for the 18-year-old's signature, The Echo understands.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace have a strong interest in Bellingham after his breakthrough season in senior football. Bellingham made 47 appearances across all competitions after making the move from Birmingham City, and scored seven goals. Palace have had huge success under director of football Dougie Freedman in recruiting young talent from the EFL, and manager Oliver Glasner is said to be backing the pursuit of Bellingham.

Nevertheless, his departure to Palace or anywhere else, is still far from a sure thing at this stage. Sources believe that Palace are one of numerous teams from the top tier to have been monitoring his progress. Brentford and Southampton are two of those, but there are thought to be others. Bellingham also has interest from top tiers in Europe, with Lazio heavily linked with a move in the January transfer window.

Sunderland's position is a strong one at this stage. Though the length of Bellingham's contract was not disclosed when he joined the Black Cats last summer, it's understood that it still has three years left to run. As a result, the club are not under any pressure to sell and can demand a significant fee. While player departures can't be ruled this summer at this stage, Sunderland have also been clear internally and externally that they are under no financial pressure to cash in on key assets this summer. It's a point they have been consistent on in recent windows, rejecting numerous bids for players such as Jack Clarke last summer. While Ross Stewart was sold to Southampton, he was in the final year of his contract with no sign of an extension. That is clearly very different to the situation with both Bellingham and many of the other players in the squad linked with a top-tier move. Clarke's situation could be a bit different this time around, given that he's now in the final two years of his deal and there has been no sign of a new deal being agreed.

Bellingham is on record stating how much he has enjoyed his first year on Wearside, appreciative both of the support he has had from fans and the playing opportunities he has had. While a move to the Premier League or one of the top European leagues would have numerous very obvious advantages, so too does getting another full campaign of regular senior football under his belt in an environment where he is now settled.