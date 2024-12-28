Sunderland showed the battling qualities that have forced them into the heart of the battle for promotion into the Premier League during their Boxing Day draw at Blackburn Rovers.

After falling behind to a Yuki Ohashi goal just before the quarter-hour mark, the Black Cats looked to be on their way to three points as Chris Rigg and Wilson Isidor scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes.

However, the points would be shared as Rovers, who also remain in contention for promotion, scored a last-ditch equaliser when Harry Leonard’s goal left a stunning band of travelling support to contemplate a journey home tinged with disappointment.