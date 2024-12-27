Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Sunderland star watched his old club draw 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day

Former Sunderland midfielder Max Power has suggested that current Black Cats sensation Chris Rigg “will play right at the very top” following his side’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Power joined around 7,000 travelling Sunderland fans in the away end at Ewood Park on Thursday afternoon, and witnessed a seesawing contest in which Regis Le Bris’ side intially fell behind, before clawing themselves ahead and eventually conceding a late equaliser.

But despite the disappointment of shipping a last gasp goal, Power was largely impressed with what he saw from his old club, and singled out both Rigg and captain Dan Neil for specific praise. Writing on social media, the Aarhus Gymnastikforening midfielder said: “Game of two halves. Thought Sunderland did enough to win the game second half.

“Point on the road and well in the hunt for automatics. Rigg will play right at the very top. What a talent. Dan Neil, MOTM. Top footballer and captaining the team at 23, felt proud watching him”.

Power also went on to hail Sunderland’s support following their strong showing in Lancashire. He added: “The support, one of the best in the country. Over 7,000 fans... incredible! Special club. My boys loved it. Hope the club kicks right on in the second half of the season. Ha’way the lads!”

For his part, despite having caught Power’s eye, Rigg’s afternoon ended on a concerning note after he was taken off injured with Sunderland still defending their brittle lead. The teenager seemingly sustained a painful knock, and was unable to return to the pitch after a lengthy period of treatment from the Black Cats’ physio team. Rigg left the ground with his ankle in a protective boot, it is understood.

Speaking after the match, head coach Le Bris admitted that he was not yet sure as to the extent of the problem. He said: “I don’t know exactly. We will get a diagnosis tomorrow [Friday]. I don’t know but hopefully it is not serious.”