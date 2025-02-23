Sunderland have endured some challenging moments at the Stadium of Light in recent weeks.

The vast majority of stats pointed towards a Sunderland win - but the most important statistic showed Hull City has became the first visiting side to secure all three points from a visit to Wearside this season.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, the Black Cats were left frustrated in front of the Stadium of Light faithful as they failed to make the most of some promising moments that would have preserved their unbeaten home record. Tigers defender Charlie Hughes was credited with the goal that was the difference between the two sides when the full-time whistle was blown - but that effort owed much to a lapse in communication between Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson and team-mate Patrick Roberts.

For Sunderland, it was a story of a lack of a clinical edge as they tried their luck with 18 shots during the game - but just three of their efforts were on target. After dominating possession and ending the game with an expected goals (xG) of 1.86, it would be safe to say Regis Le Bris was right to feel frustrated by his side’s inability to create and force their way beyond a dogged Tigers backline.

Speaking after the game, the Black Cats head coach said: “I think this is the case, especially after a goal. It's not just our problem, I think this problem is very difficult to solve for any team when you have to break down a low block. We tried, we had many crosses from the right side in particular. Maybe we weren't accurate enough, maybe we just didn't have enough bodies in the box, we will have to analyse this properly. It's a question of small details which can make the difference and today we weren't able to manage it.”

The defeat may well have been Sunderland’s first on home soil this season - but it also meant Le Bris’ side have won just one of their last four games at the Stadium of Light. An improvement is required over the coming weeks as the Black Cats look to continue their push for promotion into the Premier League. With six home games left during the final months of the season, The Echo takes a look at how Sunderland’s expected goals at the Stadium of Light compares to their rivals across the second tier.

How does Sunderland’s xG at home compare to their Championship rivals?

Leeds United - 2.01 Coventry City - 1.81 Sunderland - 1.63 Queens Park Rangers - 1.62 West Bromwich Albion - 1.56 Bristol City - 1.55 Cardiff City - 1.55 Sheffield United - 1.54 Portsmouth - 1.53 Sheffield Wednesday - 1.51 Middlesbrough - 1.50 Luton Town - 1.47 Burnley - 1.44 Swansea City - 1.41 Hull City - 1.40 Watford - 1.39 Plymouth Argyle - 1.36 Derby County - 1.36 Blackburn Rovers - 1.35 Millwall - 1.35 Preston North End - 1.26 Stoke City - 1.25 Oxford United - 1.24