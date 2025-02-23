Sunderland's new predicted Championship finish after Hull City blow

Where do the stats experts predict Sunderland will finish in the Championship table?

There was major disappointment at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as Sunderland failed to take maximum points for the third time in four home games as Hull City claimed a win on Wearside.

The relegation threatened visitors secured all three points to boost their bid to remain in the Championship thanks to a first-half goal that was credited to Charlie Hughes - but seemed to find its way into the back of the net following a miscommunication between Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and team-mate Patrick Roberts.

A dogged and disciplined display from the visitors frustrated Sunderland throughout the second-half as Regis Le Bris’ men failed to find an equaliser and that meant their promotion push was delivered yet another blow on home soil.

Speaking after the game, the Black Cats head coach said: “I think this problem is very difficult to solve for any team when you have to break down a low block. We tried, we had many crosses from the right side in particular. Maybe we weren't accurate enough, maybe we just didn't have enough bodies in the box, we will have to analyse this properly. It's a question of small details which can make the difference and today we weren't able to manage it.”

The result means Sunderland are now eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places and that gap could extend on Monday night when second placed Sheffield United host leaders Leeds United at Bramall Lane in an eagerly anticipated Yorkshire derby. But with another intriguing week in the race for the Premier League lying in wait, where are Sunderland predicted to finish following their latest underwhelming home performance against the Tigers.

We take a look at a predicted final Championship table with the help of the stats experts at OPTA?

Where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season’s Championship?

1st. Leeds United - 98 points 2nd. Sheffield United - 93 points 3rd. Burnley - 91 points 4th. Sunderland - 82 points 5th. Blackburn Rovers - 69 points 6th. West Bromwich Albion - 68 points 7th. Coventry City - 68 points 8th. Bristol City - 65 points 9th. Watford - 64 points 10th. Norwich City - 64 points 11th. Middlesbrough - 63 points 12th. Sheffield Wednesday - 62 points 13th. Millwall - 60 points 14th. Preston North End - 59 points 15th. QPR - 59 points 16th. Portsmouth - 54 points 17th. Swansea City - 54 points 18th. Stoke City - 52 points 19th. Oxford United - 51 points 20th. Hull City - 50 points 21st. Cardiff City - 48 points 22nd. Plymouth Argyle - 43 points 23rd. Derby County - 42 points 24th. Luton Town - 41 points