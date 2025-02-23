Sunderland suffered their first home league defeat of the season against Hull City

Sunderland's unbeaten home record came to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the Stadium of Light.

Phil Smith was there reporting for The Echo and here are his key conclusions...

SUNDERLAND HAVE A HOME PROBLEM TO SOLVE

Sunderland's home form has been the bedrock of their surprise push for automatic promotion but their defeat to Hull City means they have now won just one of their last four home games at the Stadium of Light. It means their proud record of not losing in the Championship on home turf this season is now at an end, but in truth the poor performances against Plymouth Argyle and Watford meant this was not necessarily the shock it might otherwise have been considered.

Sunderland have most definitely lost a little of the intensity they played with at the start of the season, but their recent frustrations say as much about the opposition and how they have shifted their approach. It's now clear that visiting sides have a formula for playing the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light and it is a compliment in its own way. In the early stages of the season teams sensed an opportunity against a side that had finished 16th last time around. They attacked, played out from the back and left space on the break.

Sunderland's strength and pace in behind is now well known across the division, and teams are unwilling to take risks. Many of the sides Sunderland have recently faced are also facing up to the reality of their situation in the table, adopting more pragmatic approaches that puts out-of-possession work first. Hull City defended superbly here, dominated their duels and broke well when the opportunity presented itself. All the same, their style and approach was in stark contrast to their recent visits to this ground and even how they played in the return fixture this season.

Sunderland are not being given anything to press, and the tempo of the games are slowing considerably compared to the early stages of the season. As Régis Le Bris said afterwards, this was not a 'horrible' Sunderland performance and the application was there. The head coach fairly pointed out that many teams struggle to break down low blocks, and that this is not purely a Black Cats issue. They need to find the answers quickly if they are to prevent their season from fizzling out.

IT'S TIME TO FRESHEN THINGS UP

Sunderland's struggles against low blocks are probably not being aided by the fact that a number of players look to be battling fatigue. That is no great surprise, with Le Bris relying on a small core of players to play the vast majority of the team's minutes this season.

Le Bris has been reluctant to change the partnerships that have proven so difficult for the opposition to stop, particularly as injuries have meant that his bench has often been very inexperienced. Whether it be giving some opportunities to players who have previously been on the fringes for the most of the campaign or by changing shape to accommodate Eliezer Mayenda, it looks increasingly as if Le Bris will have to start rotating the side on a more regular basis.

Overhauling the core of the side that has done so well thus far this season could of course prove to be counterproductive if it means Sunderland's form dips as we head into the run-in, but it's imperative that the key players in the team are rejuvenated if the campaign does indeed end with a play-off campaign. After this defeat, that looks increasingly likely.

It has been a superb campaign from Sunderland so far and it remains all to play for, but it's time for other players to step up and take their chance.

ONE STEP FORWARD - AND ANOTHER STEP BACK?

With that in mind, it had looked like a significant positive that Le Bris had named arguably his strongest bench of the campaign for the last two league fixtures. Whether that continues to be the case as Sunderland head into March will depend on whether the injuries to Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard prove to be serious.

Le Fée was withdrawn at the break after picking up a hamstring injury towards the end of the first half, with Ballard suffering a similar injury within minutes of the restart as he blocked a shot from Kyle Joseph. Romaine Mundle and Chris Mepham are two very high-calibre replacements but if Le Fée and Ballard were absent for any period of time, it would again leave the bench light of players capable of making a game changing impact. It's a major concern when fatigue seems to be a factor both in their recent home dip and the number of late goals that have been conceded. Surely the Black Cats are due a bit of luck on the injury front?

SET PIECE ISSUES WILL LEAD TO 'SERIOUS QUESTIONS'

While reluctant to be too critical of his side given how well they have done this season, Le Bris said that the habit of conceding sloppy goals was something he would look closely at in the days ahead. It would be a major surprise if he did not back his number one goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, who has been impressively consistent during Sunderland's rise from League One.

Right across the board this is not a time to panic, but it's clear that there needs to be improvement if the Black Cats are to deliver on their promotion promise.

