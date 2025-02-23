1 . IN: Luis Malagon

Firstly, Kristjaan Speakman is said to be considering a potential move for Mexican international goalkeeper Luis Malagón, according to reports emerging from his native country. As per Nación Fútbol, the Black Cats are among a trio of European clubs showing interest in the Club América shot-stopper, alongside Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Premier League side Crystal Palace. However, the report suggests it is Palace who currently lead the race, with the Eagles said to have been tracking Malagón for several months as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department. | Getty Images