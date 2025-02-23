3 in, 9 out - Sunderland’s dream new-look 2025-26 squad after transfer incomings and exits - gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 17:34 BST

Sunderland are now turning their attention to the summer transfer window after a decent January...

It was a busy month on Wearside, with Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team bringing in two fresh faces, while sanctioning exits for no fewer than six senior exits. In terms of incomings, Enzo Le Fée and Jayden Danns were signed on loan, with the former having an option-to-buy clause attached which will become mandatory in the event of Sunderland securing promotion this season.

Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba, Nathan Bishop, and Zak Johnson all departed Wearside on temporary agreements. Meanwhile, Nazariy Rusyn signed for Croatian outfit Hajduk Split on a loan with an option-to-buy attached, and Aaron Connolly joined Millwall permanently...

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland’s summer squad could look with a fresh host of incomings and outgoings:

Firstly, Kristjaan Speakman is said to be considering a potential move for Mexican international goalkeeper Luis Malagón, according to reports emerging from his native country. As per Nación Fútbol, the Black Cats are among a trio of European clubs showing interest in the Club América shot-stopper, alongside Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Premier League side Crystal Palace. However, the report suggests it is Palace who currently lead the race, with the Eagles said to have been tracking Malagón for several months as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

1. IN: Luis Malagon

Firstly, Kristjaan Speakman is said to be considering a potential move for Mexican international goalkeeper Luis Malagón, according to reports emerging from his native country. As per Nación Fútbol, the Black Cats are among a trio of European clubs showing interest in the Club América shot-stopper, alongside Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Premier League side Crystal Palace. However, the report suggests it is Palace who currently lead the race, with the Eagles said to have been tracking Malagón for several months as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics.

2. Anthony Patterson

The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer.

3. Simon Moore

Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The highly-rated stopper could be involved in Sunderland's first-team next season after loans with Darlington and Salford City. He could also go out on loan, however,

4. Matty Young

The highly-rated stopper could be involved in Sunderland's first-team next season after loans with Darlington and Salford City. He could also go out on loan, however, Photo: Ben Cuthbertson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandKristjaan SpeakmanPromotionMillwall
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice