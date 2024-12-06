Sunderland have a golden opportunity lying in wait as they look to move on from a run of six games without a win.

Despite an underwhelming run of form over the last month, the Black Cats remain in the race for promotion into the Premier League but five draws and a defeat at Sheffield United have meant Regis Le Bris’ side have slipped out of the automatic promotion places.

However, Sunderland have a chance to force their way back into the top two over the coming days as both Stoke City and Bristol City travel to Wearside. As it stands, the Black Cats remain unbeaten on home soil this season as the Stadium of Light continues to provide a solid foundation for the push for a return to the Premier League.

But how does Sunderland’s home record compare to their rivals across the Championship as they prepare to welcome to mid-table sides to Wearside?

