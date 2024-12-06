Sunderland's home record compared to Championship rivals ahead of Stoke City and Bristol City clashes

By Mark Carruthers

Freelance writer

Published 6th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

How does Sunderland’s home record compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland have a golden opportunity lying in wait as they look to move on from a run of six games without a win.

Despite an underwhelming run of form over the last month, the Black Cats remain in the race for promotion into the Premier League but five draws and a defeat at Sheffield United have meant Regis Le Bris’ side have slipped out of the automatic promotion places.

However, Sunderland have a chance to force their way back into the top two over the coming days as both Stoke City and Bristol City travel to Wearside. As it stands, the Black Cats remain unbeaten on home soil this season as the Stadium of Light continues to provide a solid foundation for the push for a return to the Premier League.

But how does Sunderland’s home record compare to their rivals across the Championship as they prepare to welcome to mid-table sides to Wearside?

Points gained at home: 7

1. Hull City

Points gained at home: 7 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points gained at home: 8

2. Queens Park Rangers

Points gained at home: 8 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points gained at home: 9

3. Portsmouth

Points gained at home: 9 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points gained at home: 11

4. Coventry City

Points gained at home: 11 | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice