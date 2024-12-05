Sunderland loanee taken off at half-time during 'horrible' 6-0 loss with new club

Sunderland starlet Oli Bainbridge suffered a heavy loss with Kilmarnock in midweek

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland loanee Oli Bainbridge was on the wrong end of a heavy 6-0 defeat with new club Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening.

The young full-back made only his second start of the Scottish Premiership campaign for Derek McInnes’ side against Rangers at Ibrox, with his full debut having previously come against Celtic at Celtic Park back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bainbridge did not complete a full 90 minutes against the Gers, however, and was substituted at half-time with the scoreline at 1-0 following a torrid evening’s work. In the second half, the home side found another gear, and put a further five past their struggling visitors.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Reflecting on Killie’s performance, manager McInnes said: “We felt sorry for ourselves. We failed to get the fundamentals right - stop your man, stop a cross, get tight in the box. And yes, Rangers were clinical. Rangers had their tails up, they started to enjoy the game. I think once we flooded the midfield, we kind of stopped a wee bit of the front lot enjoying the game. But then we go on the outside, and we don't stop crosses. So it's such a horrible night for us.

“It shows what can happen if you don't keep your determination, and you don't keep your concentration, and keep your heads within you. So a horrible night for us. Not acceptable to lose in that type of manner. We now need to try and get back to being the team we were. We’ve had wee signs - six weeks ago we beat Rangers, a few weeks ago we beat Hearts. We've never been hosed like that this season. And it has to be a reference for us now going forward, that we try and go to Dundee United on Saturday and the first port of call is to try and keep a clean sheet. Get back to getting a bit of confidence into our defensive work, and that's what we'll try and do. We'll move on from this quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bainbridge has previously spoken of the learning curve that his move to Scotland has afforded him. In an interview with Sunderland’s in-house media team after his debut against Celtic, he said: “It was interesting to actually hear the noise. I think, especially in academies, you go to a ground and the most you're getting, maximum, is like a thousand, depending on where you're going. But to actually hear the impact, there's a real benefit from playing at home and then away ties. It becomes more difficult when there's a lot of fans sort of giving you a bit of abuse on the sidelines. The way that it can affect games as well is interesting.”